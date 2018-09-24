Wood Mackenzie unifies green team

Energy and renewables arm has 115 experts spread across 15 countries

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie has combined its clean power offerings into one unit called Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables.

The company said that since acquiring renewable energy research firms Greentech Media and Make in the last two years it has invested in integrating datasets, technology platforms and teams.

Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables said it has 115 solar, energy storage, wind, power market and grid experts spread across 15 countries.

“Our team is on the ground in local markets, providing in-depth coverage across the entire global energy value chain,” the company said.