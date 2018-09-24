MMT probes Greenlink route

Surveys kick off for 500MW interconnector between Ireland and Wales

MMT vessel MV Franklin has started survey work on the 170km route of the 500MW Greenlink interconnector between Ireland and Wales.

The work will take about 40 days, depending on the weather, and will also involve MV Seabeam, MV Edda Fonn and Red7 jack-up Seariser 2.

Surveys include intertidal topographic, geophysical/hydrographic and geotechnical investigations, as well as cone penetration testing and environmental sampling.

They will take place between Freshwater West in Pembroke, Wales, and Baginbun in County Wexford, Ireland.

The data will be used to confirm the preferred route for the link and will also contribute to the cable burial risk assessment and planning applications.

Greenlink project director Simon Ludlam said: “We are delighted to have appointed the expertise of MMT to undertake the marine survey work for Greenlink.

“This will collect vital data for the project development and planning applications, helping us determine the best route between Pembrokeshire and County Wexford from an environmental, health and safety and economic point of view.

“The launch of the surveying work today is a significant step in the development of this important electricity infrastructure project.”